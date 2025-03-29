Springfield Co-op donates to Project ACTION

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Police Chief and Project ACTION Chair Jeff Burnham accepts a donation check from staff at the Springfield Food Co-op. The Co-op raised $456 during the month of January through their Change for Change program, where customers can round up their purchase, with the proceeds going to a local organization. Co-op staff pictured are Matthew Abare, Lillian Graham, Wolf LaForge, and Tamsin Holley in front. Learn more about Project ACTION and the Springfield Food Co-op on their Facebook pages. You can reach out to Project ACTION at Spfldprojectaction@gmail.com.