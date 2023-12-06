Springfield Citizen and Organization of the Year nominations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization/Business of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area.

We invite you to join us in recognizing those who are fostering growth and prosperity in our region. Do you know a person who has been making a difference in the neighborhood? Maybe someone who is always immersed in important community activities, or someone who has been devotedly involved with our local government?

Are you thinking of an organization that always goes above and beyond? A business that supports worthwhile causes and is committed to giving back to the community? Show appreciation by nominating them.

Winners of the 2023 Citizen of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Business of the Year will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in 2024. Help us give thanks to folks who matter.