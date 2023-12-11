Springfield Christmas Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amid the whirl of your holiday preparations, don’t forget to stop in at the Christmas Farmers Market on Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Downtown Springfield, Vt. All our vendors will be there, along with some newcomers, and returning old friends, all of whom will add creative gift options.

Check out the beautiful collection of hand-crafted wooden kitchen accessories, our selection of holiday flower arrangements, holiday-themed beeswax candles, and delicate personal wooden gifts crafted from locally-sourced woods.

For your table, we have natural meats, artisan breads, baked goods, fudge, free-range eggs, a full range of maple products, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, honey, and finger foods.

As always, we are participating in the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Local Loyalty Program, so pick up your Loyalty Shopper cards as you come in, and vie for our beautiful gift basket at the Chamber drawing on Jan. 2, 2024.