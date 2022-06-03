Springfield Chamber’s 50th Annual Hackers Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce on the beautiful greens at Crown Point Country Club on Thursday, July 14 for a day of fun. The 50th Annual Hackers Golf Tournament is just around the bend, and the team slots are filling up fast. This popular event is open to all residents of Springfield and surrounding regions, welcoming players of all ability levels. Teams of four compete in a scramble for both gross and net prizes. Other possible winnings include a Cash Prize Putting Contest, courtesy of Jerry Farnum State Farm, and the famous Win-A-Car with a Hole-in-One on the 18th hole prize, thanks to Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac. All-inclusive Entry Fee includes golf, cart rental, contests, gifts, hotdogs for lunch, and after-tournament buffet. Thank you to our buffet sponsor, Mascoma Bank. Cash bar. Sponsorship opportunities also available. Contact the Chamber at 802-885-2779 for more info or email info@springfieldvt.com. Team and sponsorship forms are available on our website at www.springfieldvt.com.