Springfield Chamber thanks community for successful Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The weather cooperated beautifully for this year’s Green Up Day, and the 51st annual event was a great success!

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined Saturday, May 1 by more than 100 community members helping to Green Up Springfield and surrounding areas. In addition to the people who came out that day, we provided bags to another 100 or so volunteers during the week leading up to the event, for a total of nearly 200 local participants. We distributed hundreds of bags for trash pickup.

Big thank you to all the folks that joined us: Springfield On The Move, Springfield Rotary Club, Springfield Lion’s Club, Springfield Vermont Democrats, student volunteers from Springfield High School, and many more!

Community volunteers and Chamber members spent the cool morning raking and picking up litter all across town – special thank you to SOM’s team for doing such a beautiful job with spreading mulch and sprucing up the downtown green spaces! Our appreciation goes out to HB Energy Solutions for their assistance with securing a safe workspace for our headquarters tent and activities.

And a huge thank you to Springfield Public Works for picking up all the bags and supporting the event as always. Our local partners and community members made this a day to remember. It was wonderful to reconnect with so many familiar faces. See you next year!