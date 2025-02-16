Springfield brownfield remediation updates from MARC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) has provided updates on several ongoing brownfield remediation projects in Springfield.

J&L #1

Following the earlier demolition of the former Jones and Lamson (J&L) facility, a 270,000-square-ftoot manufacturing facility, additional asbestos remediation of the north end building was completed in the fall of 2024. The next phase of the project involves the completion of the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for the removal of the remaining slab. Given the expense associated with the slab removal, a phased plan will remove the slab in sections, to allow redevelopment one section at a time. MARC administered a grant of $266,000 from the Vermont Department of Conservation (VT DEC) to the Springfield Regional Development Corporation for the recent abatement work.

The Parks and Woolson building in Springfield was originally constructed in 1826, to manufacture textile finishing equipment. Following acquisition by the Springfield Regional Development Corporation in 2023, MARC has been working with the property owner to perform various assessment activities of the historic structure.

These environmental assessments of the building are complex and very expensive. To date, MARC has provided grant funding of $110,000 through an EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant, and is now partnering with the VT DEC to share the expense of additional assessment of building materials and a structural analysis of the building.

Park Street School

The Park Street School building is currently used for school district administration, and houses the Black River Innovation Campus pilot program. Much of the space is unused and in need of asbestos remediation, code improvements, and renovations. Brownfield cleanup activities are underway to remediate soil contamination and asbestos abatement as part of the first phase of redevelopment. Code improvements include installation of a sprinkler system, electrical service and HVAC upgrades, and ADA-compliance activities, and will commence over the next year. MARC is providing $120,000 through an EPA Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund and professional services to coordinate and administer over $7 million of various funding sources for this complex project.