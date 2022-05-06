Spring Sports Schedule, May 5-11

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, May 5 –

Boys Baseball

Green Mountain at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Mill River at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Leland and Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6 –

Boys Baseball

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 –

Boys Baseball

Leland and Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Leland and Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9 –

Boys Baseball

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Leland and Gray at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 4 p.m.

Leland and Gray at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10 –

Boys Baseball

Mill River Union at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11 –

Boys Baseball

Proctor at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Proctor at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.