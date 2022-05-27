Spring Sports Schedule, May 26-28

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, May 26 –

Boys Baseball

White River Valley at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27 –

Girls Softball

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls at Mt. Anthony, 11 a.m.

Girls Softball

West Rutland at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Green Mountain at Twin Valley, 11 a.m.

Leland and Gray at Poultney, 11 a.m.

Mt. Anthony at Springfield, 11 a.m.