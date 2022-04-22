Spring sports schedule, April 21-26

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, April 21 –

Boys Baseball

Bellows Falls at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Leland and Gray, 11 a.m.

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26 –

Boys Baseball

Woodstock Union at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Mill River at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Arlington Memorial, 4:30 p.m.