Spots still open for weatherization training at SEVCA

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action Inc. (SEVCA) is teaming up with Vermont Adult Learning to offer a free, two-week long, hands-on training to introduce weatherization as a career. The training will be on site at the SEVCA main office in Westminster, Vt., from March 18-27.

Energy Works trainings are for individuals aged 17 and older, who are seeking a great job and want to learn more about how to start a career in the green energy sector. Following completion of this training, participants will have gained vital skills, and may also be able to immediately start with SEVCA as a weatherization technician.

“This is a demanding job working in all weather, all year round, but individuals who are willing to learn can move up after gaining some experience in the industry,” said Vic Baisley, SEVCA’s director of weatherization. “We are always looking to find more people who are interested in working in this field.” With additional experience and training, many technicians are able move into roles such as crew leader, energy auditor, and eventually to quality control inspectors.

Participants in Energy Works trainings will receive a $500 stipend upon completion of the weatherization training. Individuals who enter the weatherization field following the training will receive an additional $500 after 60 days of employment. For more information about the program, contact Haley Stephen at 802-560-4036 or hstephen@vtadultlearnig.org, or visit www.energyworksvermont.org.