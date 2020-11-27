Split the Ticket Fund delivers this holiday season

REGION – Many Vermonters in need will receive a surprise gift of warmth this winter thanks to the Split the Ticket Fund. While thousands of Vermont families receive fuel assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, there are many Vermonters that don’t qualify but still need help. These families can receive donations of heating oil, propane, or kerosene from the Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This innovative program matches cash donations with donations of heating oil, kerosene, and propane from Vermont’s fuel providers. The delivery ticket is split 50/50 – every $1 donated buys $2 worth of fuel. Vermont’s heating fuel and service providers are mostly small, family-owned businesses. They are often the first to hear about and respond to a heating emergency. This program gives them, as well as local businesses, organizations and individuals, the opportunity to provide a gift of warmth to someone in their community. The fund has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of free heating fuel to our neighbors in need.

Congressman Peter Welch, who has personally delivered nearly 1,000 of these gallons over the past decade, praised the Split the Ticket program. “It is good to know that Vermonters look out for each other during our challenging winters, especially this year. I wish I could hop in the truck to lend a hand and look forward to doing so in the future.”

Those receiving a gift of warmth are nominated by someone in the community. If there is someone you think is deserving this winter, please send an email to split@vermontfuel.com to let us know. This year the need is not only for fuel but to repair or replace fuel tanks in order to comply with Vermont’s AST regulations. The Split Fund will provide the same 50% match with heating service providers that donate labor and materials.

Thanks to everyone for the little acts of kindness that can make a big difference this holiday season.

Go to www.vermontfuel.com/split for more information about the Split the Ticket Fund.