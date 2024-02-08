Spill the Tea

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – The word “mom” has several different meanings, and when you put it into a business environment, it becomes even more complex. However, after a year in business, holding the reins so that her staff and customers start to get comfortable, The Tea House has shown that with love – sometimes tough love – and constant praise, with a sprinkle of admiration, a dispensary can flourish in a competitive market.

Back up. What happens when you go home and tell your family that you want to switch careers and open a dispensary? You get support. What happens when you tell a town that you will be focused on wellness, and customer wellbeing? You get loyalty. It is odd in a retail environment of any type to get an instant following, but that is what Tea House has amassed over the past year with both customers and staff.

Miriam Wood is talented, and is marching to the beat of her own drum. What separates her from the pack is her candor and spirit, which lift those around her. Of course, she has a curated selection of unique Vermont cannabis products; however, what sets her apart is her willingness to listen to her customers and pay it forward with other business owners that are in her same line of business. She is aware of the women-owned, and minority-owned badging; however, she transcends those labels, into just simply a listening and patient business owner. In fact, as Miriam discusses, sometimes people just come in to be heard, or get a hug, or in the case of her employees, just need help in a crisis when they have nobody else in their corner. Are these the ingredients needed to run a successful dispensary? Maybe. However, it could just be that these are the ingredients that Miriam lives by so that she can be an example for her family, and the rest of us are just along for the journey and the chance to rub shoulders with a business giant that still has something special to offer. The Tea House is a business with a heart.

The Tea House dispensary is located at 50 Woodstock Road in White River Junction, and is open seven days a week. They can be reached at 802-332-6043.