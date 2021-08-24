Special Westminster School Election is Aug. 31

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – A special school election will be held Aug. 31. Voters in Athens, Grafton, and Westminster are asked to vote to approve the financial terms of Westminster’s withdrawal from the Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District.

This election is a requirement of the State Board of Education in order for Westminster to be fully authorized to reinstate its town school district, effective July 1, 2022. Westminster is to assume the debt remaining for its building some years ago of a gymnasium at the Westminster Center School. The Westminster Center School at 301 School St. and the Westminster West School at 3724 Westminster West Rd. are to be returned at no cost to the Westminster Town School District.

In addition, Westminster voters are asked to vote to expand the new three-person school board to a five-person board. Current board members are Cheryl Charles, Chair; Charles Hutchison, Vice Chair and Clerk; and David Major, member.

Voting Aug. 31 occurs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Westminster Town Hall. The WNUESD and Westminster School Boards will hold an informational meeting Thursday, Aug. 26, to answer questions about the Aug. 31 election. The meeting will be held at Westminster Center School at 6 p.m. with members of the public invited to join in person or via Zoom, with instructions available at the WNESU website, www.wnesu.org.