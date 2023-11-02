SoVerA virtual monthly meeting

CHESTER, Vt. – Please join us on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., for a virtual monthly meeting. SoVerA is proud to again host SoVerA member and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Gregory Shanos who will be presenting “The OSIRIS-Rex and Hayabusa 2 Sample Return Missions to Asteroids Bennu and Ryugu.”

This virtual meeting will be available at www.zoom.us/j/94691230307.

Greg resides in Sarasota, Fla., and joined SoVerA during the Covid lockdown of 2020. His presentation will cover the Bennu samples from the OSIRIS-Rex mission that were returned to earth on Sept. 24, and shown to the world on Oct. 11. JAXA’s Hyabusa 2 samples from Ryugu were returned to earth on Dec. 5, 2020, and have since been thoroughly analyzed. Greg will present the current findings from both missions from these two carbonaceous asteroids.