SoVerA May monthly meeting

REGION – Join the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group (SoVerA) for our monthly Zoom meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

This month we will discuss the April 8 solar eclipse, and share our varied experiences of that phenomenon. There will be a brief discussion of the new solar telescope, which SoVerA now owns with two other local organizations.

For those of you who took photographs of the event, please bring your images to share.

Monthly second-Tuesday meetings are a regular feature of SoVerA. You can find the link to our Zoom meetings at the SoVerA website, www.sovera.org.

We look forward to hearing your experience of the eclipse.