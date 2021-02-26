SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The annual Southern Windsor County Legislative Forum is taking place Monday, March 8, from 8-9:30 a.m. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual.

The forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about legislation being discussed this session in Montpelier, as well as a chance to ask questions about any issues of importance.

The event is co-sponsored by Springfield Regional Development Corporation, Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission, and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Please register at www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-windsor-county-legislative-forum-tickets-142264455817. Those who have pre-registered will be provided with a link to join the forum March 8.

For more information, please contact SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org.