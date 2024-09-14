South Londonderry Master Planning Task Force public meeting

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Master Planning Task Force is an effort by local citizens, along with Stevens & Associates engineering consultants, to reimagine our village. This meeting is a follow up to an informational meeting on Aug. 26, and a public meeting in April.

Stevens & Associates has developed possible plans for the area based on public comment, and will present maps and information on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry, on Zoom, and on the GNAT-TV YouTube channel.

We welcome all public participation, comments, and questions. We are especially interested in residents’ ideas on the uses of land and buildings, the character of the village, and possible future activities. The goal is to create a vibrant, walkable district, centered on the post office building.

To see the video of the April 24 meeting, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmy2Y8OVTAs.

This is a project of the former Londonderry Planning Commission, and paid for by a grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development.

For a Zoom link, go to www.londonderryvt.org.

For more information, contact Emmett Dunbar at anjalifarmvt@gmail.com, or Mimi Lines at maryadamslines@gmail.com.