Soul Rockers to play in Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association are thrilled to announce that Soul Rockers, a group of talented local musicians, will be performing at the Concert on the Green series in Proctorsville on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

Soul Rockers are renowned for their captivating performances and exceptional musical talent. This group of diverse musicians comes together to perform an eclectic repertoire spanning various genres. From soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems, their music has the power to touch the hearts of all who listen. Five lead singers bring beautiful harmonies and accomplished musicianship. Immerse yourself in a fusion of rock, blues, and soul that will uplift your spirit.

Join your neighbors and friends for an evening of unforgettable music. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate their love for music, and create lasting memories. Bring a picnic and your favorite chair, or spread a blanket and lay on the grass. Murdock’s Restaurant, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s General Store have takeout food options, and are located on or near the Green.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. Email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com with any questions.

This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group.