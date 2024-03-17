Songwriting Gathering at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library is proud to announce a Songwriting Gathering at the library on Monday, March 25, from 5-6:30 p.m. This is an acoustic session for anyone interested in giving or receiving feedback on original music.

Host of the Songwriting Gathering, Max Cassano, hails from Plymouth, Vt., and is a seasoned musician whose love for music began in childhood. Despite privately honing his craft for years, Max came onto the local scene two years ago. He frequents open mics, showcasing his talent and captivating audiences with his original compositions. When not on stage, Max channels his creativity into writing and recording songs in studios, where his passion for music truly shines. Looking for more collaboration and community involvement, he is starting a writers gathering at the library in Ludlow, Vt.

Please stop by to listen, or to join in on the fun. This program is free and open to the public. If you need more information, please call the library at 802-228-8236, or Max Cassano at 802-558-3121. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt., and can be found online at www.fmlnews.org.