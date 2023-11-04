“Songs of Vermont” with Banjo Dan

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Banjo” Dan Lindner will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “Songs of Vermont” on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

He will perform several of his favorite songs that he has written in his 50-year career as a professional musician. He’ll discuss the inspirations and stories behind these songs, which are drawn from Vermont’s history, legends, places, and personalities.

Dan has performed throughout Vermont and the Northeast, along with several overseas tours. Over that span, he has recorded some 20 albums, including those by “Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys,” as well as solo albums under his own name. Among the latter are four collections of “Banjo Dan’s Songs of Vermont.” All told, Dan has recorded over 100 original songs.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs last about an hour and a half.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form with instructions on how to make payment after the program.

The program fee is discounted for members. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done online at this website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 802-656-8407, or email noncredit@uvm.edu. You may have to wait for a return call back.

Due to the current situation of Covid, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored noncredit events (including OLLI) will be vaccinated. Masks are optional and welcomed. For full health and safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield .

The next program, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, will be “The Nature of Weather Patterns,” presented by Mark Breen, Voice of “Eye on the Sky” and senior meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum. This will be the final program of this fall semester.