SOM Spring Fling Auction

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield on the Move (SOM) will hold their Spring Fling Auction fundraiser on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m., at Crown Point Country Club. Auctioneer Julia Ricklis of Augusta Auction Company will auction off all manner of valuable and artistic items. There will also be a themed gift basket raffle, with each basket being worth a minimum of $100. A preview and cash bar will be held prior to the auction, at 3 p.m. Proceeds will be used for the beautification of the area in front of the Springfield Town Hall. For more information, call 802-885-1527, or visit www.springfieldonthemove.net.