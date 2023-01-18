Soil Steamer Virtual Workshop

WALPOLE, N.H. – Soil steaming on farms is an emerging technology that is being utilized to manage disease, weeds, and pests in high tunnels. There is also an application for steam in sanitizing greenhouse goods and distribution containers. The use of steam offers a solution to perennial challenges for growers. However, Soil steamers are expensive and unattainable for small and medium scale producers, who make up the bulk of fruit and vegetable producers in N.H. To further support Cheshire County growers, the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) offers a soil steamer as part of their Farm Equipment Rental Program.

Growers are invited to join CCCD along with project partners from UVM Extension, Picadilly Farm, NCAT, and UNH Cooperative Extension for a virtual workshop on Monday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m., to learn about soil steaming basics, benefits to soil health, use, and how to sign up to rent it.

Join us for a virtual presentation and round table discussion on soil steaming! Learn how other farmers are utilizing soil steaming on their farms!

Registration is required: www.soilsteamer.eventbrite.com

Speakers Include:

Andy Pressman, NCAT Northeast

Bruce Wooster, Picadilly Farm

Amanda Littleton, Cheshire County

Conservation District

Jeremy Delisle, UNH Extension

Rebecca Madden, UVM Extension

Andre Cantelmo, Heron Pond Farm

This material is based upon work supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program under subaward number ONE20-370.

For questions or assistance in registration:

Email info@cheshireconservation.org or call 603-756-2988 ext. 3011