“Soaring: An Evening of Circus and Song” at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is thrilled to present “Soaring: An Evening of Circus and Song,” featuring soprano-aerialist Elizabeth Wohl, pianist Ivan Tan, and special guest artists on Saturday, March 16, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The performances will be held at Next Stage Arts, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt.

Prepare to be enchanted as Elizabeth Wohl, a professional, classically-trained opera singer, combines her vocal prowess with breathtaking aerial acrobatics. Wohl, known for her innovative interpretations of classical music, will perform a repertoire that includes works by Mozart, Gounod, Bizet, and Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker, accompanied by the skilled pianist Ivan Tan.

Elizabeth Wohl’s unique approach to opera involves incorporating aerial acrobatics into well-loved arias, creating a mesmerizing and unforgettable experience. Her original aerial choreography enhances the inherent dramatic arcs of each piece, captivating audiences and inspiring wonder, delight, and awe.

Wohl’s one-woman show, “Three French Birds,” featuring her aerial arias, has been showcased at prestigious events such as the Providence Fringe Festival. She has also performed at concerts, nonprofit fundraising events, and weddings throughout the New England region. As a soloist, Wohl has graced the stages with the Friends of Music at Guilford, the Keene Chorale, and the Windham Philharmonic, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, expresses excitement about presenting Elizabeth Wohl’s groundbreaking work, stating, “Operatic aria while performing circus aerial – that’s something that you don’t get the chance to see every day. We’re excited about the opportunity to present Elizabeth Wohl’s new work, supporting an artist from our region as they make their mark in the broader regional arts landscape.”

Advance ticketing closes two hours before showtime. Don’t miss this extraordinary fusion of classical music and aerial artistry. Join us for a night of enchantment and unparalleled entertainment.

