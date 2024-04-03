“So Many Reasons to Love Trees” at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Snell, Montpelier Tree Board director, will present “So Many Reasons to Love Trees,” for the Osher Lifeling Learning Institute (OLLI) group on April 9, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

In all seasons, trees are our intriguing partners in life. We’ll have a good excuse to enjoy photographs of trees, while looking closely at many of the things we don’t always pay attention to – from bark and leaves, to shade and shapes, from seeds and fruits, to wood and carbon dioxide. Along with our speaker, we’ll marvel at these living things and their long lives.

Snell has been very actively involved in the caretaking of the trees of Montpelier since he joined the tree board in 1992, and is deeply gratified to see the difference that planting trees has made in that time. John’s training in ecology has served him well. He enjoys admiring trees with his camera, and looks forward to sharing his photographs of trees with us as he discusses the importance of trees in our lives. This program is cosponsored by the Springfield Garden Club.

OLLI is sponsored by the University of Vermont, and is run by local volunteer members. It is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older, who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m. and last about an hour and a half.

There is a membership fee for the semester. Nonmembers are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Preregistration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not preregistered, we will welcome you and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone with your credit card by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or email noncredit@uvm.edu. The full semester program descriptions and dates can be referenced at the above registration website address.

The following program on April 23 will be “Mind Magic.” Dr. Steve Taubman, an inspirational speaker and mentalist, will deliver timeless wisdom about leadership, resilience, and success.