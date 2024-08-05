Slavic Soul Party! at Bandwagon Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series is thrilled to announce the return of Slavic Soul Party! to the Bandwagon stage on Friday, Aug. 9, at The Putney Inn Field, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney, Vt. This event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Balkan brass, jazz, and funk, set against the picturesque backdrop of a Vermont summer evening.

Slavic Soul Party! has carved out a unique niche in the music world with their fiery Balkan brass sound, irresistible beats, and virtuoso jazz chops. Hailing from New York City, the nine-piece ensemble brings together influences from across the globe, blending them into a high-energy musical experience that is both infectious and soul-stirring.

The band’s Tuesday night residency in Brooklyn, spanning over two decades, has garnered international acclaim and a reputation for delivering an electrifying live show. Their latest album, “SSP! Plays Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite,” has been praised for its innovative reinterpretation of Duke Ellington’s iconic work, combining Eastern European, Romani, and American sounds into a seamless fusion.

“Royalty of the Balkan Brass sound, we had them a few years ago with a crowd of more than 600 people showing up to dance and feel the joy of their performance, and the community has asked us to bring them back to southern Vermont,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The power of a 12-member brass band bringing the party is a not-to-be-missed opportunity. We’re excited to be able to present them again as part of the series.”

Tickets for the event are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. Children under 12 enjoy free admission. Advance ticket sales will close two hours before showtime. Gates open at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or fold-up chairs to enjoy the concert comfortably.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is made possible thanks to generous support from M&T Bank, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe & Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, The Commons, and We Clean Heat Pumps.