CHARLESTOWN, N.H. –The Silsby Free Library invites everyone to a community potluck, to take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 12–2 p.m.

Bring a dish, sweet or savory, or just a loaf of bread. Food will be put in the community room under the library, and then brought to the front lawn at 12 p.m. for all to enjoy. There will be music, face painting, karaoke, goats, a magician, and more. There will also be a cupcake contest to vote on.