Silent book club coming soon to Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 14, at 6:45 p.m., Heather Willis-Doxsee starts up a silent book club. Silent book clubs meet up, spend time reading a book of one’s choosing silently, and then have the option to mingle and chat about books. The first Silent Book Club meeting will be held at the Pizza Palace at 111 Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Subsequent Silent Book Club meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at a different venue around town where readers can choose to purchase a snack or beverage. There is no obligation to do so.

If this sounds interesting, please share your contact information with the Rockingham Library by calling 802-463-4270, emailing programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stopping by the library at 65 Westminster Street. This club, sponsored by Rockingham Library, is free and open to the public.