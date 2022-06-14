SHSAA presents Alumni Hall of Fame honoree, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patrick D. Standen has a passion for learning and teaching and currently teaches Philosophy at St. Michael’s College and Heath Care Ethics at the University of Vermont. Each semester, Patrick inspires more than 150 students to think in new ways and prepare them for their academic and professional careers.

A high school athlete, Patrick continued to pursue athletic endeavors after a spinal cord injury at age 16. His interest in philosophy stemmed from a brilliant high school philosophy course he chanced to take at Springfield High School.

His research interests include examining the philosophical and historic dimensions of disability, as well as studying the history of ideas and aesthetics.

To share his love of sports and enable children, as well as adults, with physical disabilities to benefit from the mental, physica,l and social aspects of sports and fitness, Patrick founded Northeast Disabled Athletic Association (NDAA). Patrick is currently the Board President of this nonprofit that provides enhanced opportunities and support for individuals with physical disabilities who wish to participate in recreational and competitive athletics.

Patrick, himself is an accomplished athlete, competing in sailboat racing, triathlon, sled hockey, hand cycling, and cross-country skiing. He is a past winner and time-record holder in the hand cycle division of the Vermont City Marathon.

Just a few honors and awards that Patrick has received are:

Outstanding Faculty Award – Trinity College – 1999

City of Burlington, Neighborhood Leadership Award – 2007

State of Vermont, Governor’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service – 2007

United Way, Hometown Hero Award – 2007

Philosophy Now Monthly Essay Contest – 2009

Patrick is also a published poet and his book on “The Philosophy of Disability” was published in December 2021.

His accomplishments do not stop there and this short article will not do him justice. Please check out www.smcvt.edu/about-smc/directories/employees-directory/patrick-standen.

We hope to be able to personally honor Patrick at the alumni parade on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Congratulations, Patrick, from the SHS Alumni Association, your fellow classmates of 1982, and the community of Springfield.