SHS Alumni host golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Alumni Association will host their 19th annual golf tournament at Crown Point Country Club on Friday, June 17, 2022. This is a scramble event, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Bill Flore, Tournament Director and the entire SHS Alumni Golf Committee invite you to join your classmates and friends at a chance to win $25,000 cash for hole-in-one on the 18th hole, courtesy of Will Tracy and Family. Or, try your skill at the Air Cannon, sponsored once again by ARC Mechanical Contractors, Inc. The event includes a bag lunch prior to start, with appetizers and awards to follow the tournament.

Thank you to our early entry sponsors: Bibens Ace Hardware, Black River Coffee Bar, Christopher Fauver DDS, Denise E. Photography, Gallery at the VAULT, Ivek Corporation, Muse Associates, Inc., Parker & Ankuda, Red House Press, Springfield Loyal Order of Moose #679, Springfield Printing, and Woodbury Florist for supporting this tournament.

This annual fundraising event has long been successful for raising money for college scholarships given to Springfield High School graduates totaling over $30,000 each year. It also supports communications to our alumni and will help fund our next annual Alumni Parade and other activities that this community enjoys. For more information about this golf event, our photo gallery, or an entry form to play in the tournament, please visit our website at www.shsalumni.com and choose the “events” tab.

To secure your spot as a cash sponsor at this year’s event, please contact Bill or Amber at bill.flore73@gmail.com or amber.bedi84@gmail.com. To make a donation of product, service, or gift certificate for the golf day raffles please contact Lisa at lvarney8587@gmail.com.