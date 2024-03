BELLOWS FALLS,Vt. – Pick up a copy of the short story “I Am Pizza Rat” by Han Ong, and join the discussion of it on Monday, April 1, at 3 p.m. It’s surprising how many personal connections can be made reading this compact form of literature. Large-print copies are available too. The Rockingham Library will meet on the first Monday of each month to discuss a different short story. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library at 802-463-4270.