Shaw’s reopening timeline still unclear

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the meeting of the Ludlow Development Review Board on Monday, Dec. 18, the board heard updates regarding the rebuilding of Shaw’s Supermarket in Ludlow.

Bill Faradie, president and CEO of Vertec Corporation, told the board that his company is responsible for the architectural, mechanical, and structural engineering of the rebuild. He noted that RiteAid has chosen not to reopen its Ludlow location and that, as Shaw’s owns the entire plaza in which its store is located, it has decided to expand into the location which RiteAid previously occupied. Faradie expected that construction would begin in January, and also informed the board that the project will occur in two phases, and include flood mitigation measures.

The full flood mitigation plans are still being drawn up, pending the completion of a site survey, which architect Nicholas Nitschke told the board he hoped would be completed in January or February. Ultimately, the board wanted to see the drawings, as well as further plans for “implementation, training, and maintenance” of the flood mitigation measures. The board recessed the hearing, and planned to hear further updates at their Jan. 8 meeting.

There is still not a concrete timeline for Shaw’s to reopen its Ludlow location.