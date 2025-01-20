CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its annual Share Heat Fundraiser. For two decades, our community has come together to assist families facing financial insecurity and unable to keep their home warm in the winter. As families across the country struggle to make ends meet, our neighbors are no exception – the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow.

We are proud to partner with the Chester-Andover Family Center (CAFC) to provide heating assistance to residents of Chester and Andover through their financial assistance program. Families needing assistance with a heating bill only need call the center, and a volunteer will promptly return their call. Verified bills are paid directly to the vendor.

This year, we are hosting a reception for the community on Feb. 2, at Vermont Vines Vineyard and Winery, from 4-6 p.m. Vermont Vines is located at 275 Williams Road, Rockingham, Vt. We will provide appetizers, and a cash bar will be available.

Your donation to the Share Heat Fundraiser will keep the heat on for those in our community who are struggling to pay their bills.

Donations may be made by check, payable to CAFC, Chester Andover Family Center, with “Share Heat” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

You may also visit the CAFC website, www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org, and use the donate button to donate via PayPal. In the additional information/instructions line, please type in “Share Heat donation.”

Your contribution to the Chester-Andover Family Center, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact on families struggling to keep their homes warm.

Please plan to join our community gathering at Vermont Vines on Feb. 2.