Sharalee S. Morrison, 1944-2024

BRIDGTON, Maine – Sharalee S. Morrison, 79, passed away Aug. 25, 2024, at Bridgton Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Sharalee was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Albert and Bernice (Day) Hinds. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School and attended North Hampton Commercial College.

Sharalee worked over 20 years in the food service department at Massabesic schools, a job she loved with all the children. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and church. She was a faithful member of the Denmark Congregational Church.

Sharalee was predeceased by a brother Albert Hinds Jr., and sisters Juanita Kimball and Patricia Maynard.

She is survived by her husband Alan Morrison of Bridgton; two sons Peter Morrison and his wife Rebecca of Bridgton, and Andrew Morrison and his wife Amanda of Lyman; a daughter Debra Nodine and her husband Greg of South Carolina; two sisters Audrey Gochey and Sandra Fitzpatrick; seven grandchildren Sharalee, Joshua, Jacob (Megan), Jordan, Joseph, Megan, and Matthew; two step-grandchildren Mollie and Mikayla; and three great-grandchildren Adelina, Grieson, and Everson.

A memorial service will be held at the Denmark Congregational Church on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Saxtons River Cemetery, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine. Memorial donations may be made in Sharalee’s memory to the Denmark Congregational Church, 816 Denmark Road, Denmark, ME 04022.