SFD promotes firefighter to captain

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Fire Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Jack Potter from Firefighter to the rank of Captain.

Captain Potter has almost thirty years of experience in the fire service while being a member of the Springfield Fire Department for the past twelve. His new duties include being in charge of “D” Shift, station operations, and establishing a command role on emergency scenes. His professionalism and experience is a tremendous asset to the Springfield Fire Department and the citizens of Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department is a combination department meaning we have fulltime staff supported by an on-call staff. We are an all hazards response agency with dedicated members.

If interested in serving your local community, feel free to give us a call or stop by. We are located at 77 Hartness Ave., Springfield, VT. Our phone number is 802-885-4546.