SEVCA offers extended hours at Good Buy Stores

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holidays are approaching and Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork, and clothing to fit all your gifting and decorating needs. Need stocking stuffers? Looking for holiday decorations or lights? Need a turkey platter or glassware, tablecloth, or napkins? We have something for everyone this holiday season.

SEVCA has two Good Buy Stores located on 23–25 Main Street in downtown Springfield and on Canal Street in Bellows Falls. Both stores are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and will offer extended hours until 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through December.

We offer a Senior Discount on Tuesdays and a discount for our Veterans every day. We also regularly run sales on furniture and storewide sales – all holiday items will be 50% off beginning Dec. 1.

SEVCA offers programs for our communities including weatherization, Head Start, family services, crisis fuel assistance, microbusiness training, and our two Good Buy Stores.