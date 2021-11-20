SEVCA offers assistance for heat and utilities this winter

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents concerned about affording their heat and utilities this winter.

Do you need some help heating your home? The first step for receiving seasonal fuel assistance is to fill out an application, available at www.dcf.vermont.gov/mybenefits. It’s best to do this now as benefits are already being issued.

Need some additional assistance to stretch your budget? Those eligible for seasonal fuel assistance are also eligible for 3SquaresVT, which can help you put healthy food on the table. Give us a call, and we can provide more information about the programs, answer your questions, and help you apply.

Are you behind on your electric bill and concerned about disconnection? Do you pay for water or wastewater services, and are you looking for help? Are you struggling to meet other utility needs? We may be able to help. For heat, utility, and other assistance, give us a call at 800-464-9951, and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office – Brattleboro, Springfield, Westminster, or White River Junction.

Additional information on SEVCA and the no-cost services and programs we provide to Windham and Windsor County residents is available on our website at www.sevca.org.