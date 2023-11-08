SEVCA local Good Buy stores closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to the mounting deficits to keep both stores open – and as a result of recent board of directors meetings – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) will be closing both its Bellows Falls and Springfield thrift store locations next month, according to interim executive director Kathleen Devlin.

Decades ago, SEVCA was originally launched with the belief that poverty need not be a permanent condition for any area individual, their main message being that people can be empowered to rise out of poverty, and that the strength of our communities be measured by the quality of life of everyone within each said community.

“While this decision was not an easy one, we believe it is a necessary move for SEVCA’s long-term growth and effectiveness,” Devlin stated in a recent SEVCA press announcement. “This change will allow SEVCA to direct more of its resources where they are needed most.”

The SEVCA stores have served the local community for over 50 years, with the Bellows Falls location on Canal Street, just off The Square, and the Springfield store on Main Street. Of course, many residents within the two communities are saddened and concerned over the closing, creating yet another “empty space” in the downtown areas of both towns.

The announcement came last week from Devlin, with the final closing date set for Dec. 16. Additionally, the two stores have stopped accepting donations, and are currently liquidating stock with a clearance sale.

“SEVCA is grateful to all the staff, volunteers, and thrift store donors for their many years of dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing a welcoming space to our community. We truly appreciate the contributions made to support the success of the stores over the years.”

The SEVCA agency, which has a main office based in Westminster, also currently runs such local programs as family services and crisis intervention, early childhood development and family support through Head Start, emergency low-cost home repair and weatherization services, and multiple economic development services including micro business and individual development, tax preparation assistance, and workforce development.

SEVCA stresses their continued importance, is actively working to develop new partnerships with thrift stores throughout Windham and Windsor counties, and will continue its voucher program that will assure that community members in need will still be able to access free clothing, furniture, and housewares in their areas.