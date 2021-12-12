SEVCA is seeking income tax assistance volunteers

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action is now recruiting volunteers to provide tax preparation services for the 2021 tax filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This program assists families to claim the tax credits and refunds available to them.

Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry – you’ll receive training from an instructor plus IRS online courses. We are looking for individuals who are willing and able to commit at least three and up to as many hours as you want per week from December through April 15, 2022. Although prior tax preparation experience is not required, a desire to assist neighbors in need is essential. Various volunteer roles will be available to suit different skills and interests.

If you’d like to help provide this free, essential service to community members most in need, or if you have questions about volunteering, please contact Leslie Wood, SEVCA’s VITA program coordinator, at lwood@sevca.org or 800-464-9951.

Additional information on SEVCA and the no-cost services and programs we provide to Windham and Windsor County residents is available on our website at www.sevca.org.