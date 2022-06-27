SEVCA Community Solar program accepting applications

REGION – SEVCA’s Community Solar for Community Action (CS4CA) program is now accepting applications. Solar panels installed at SEVCA’s Westminster facility have been quietly generating power and savings for fifty households since August 2019. Each year, member households have received around $300 in payments towards their electricity bill and have been able to put those savings to good use elsewhere in their budget.

Community solar works differently than having panels installed on your home. As the sun shines on the panels at our Westminster office, they produce electricity and create Renewable Energy Credits. These credits turn into dollars that are paid toward your Green Mountain Power electric bill. SEVCA will make those credits available to approximately fifty households in our service area in order to reduce their energy burden.

To apply for the program, you will need to complete a short two-page application and provide information about your household income and electricity account. Applications are available at our offices in Westminster, Springfield, Brattleboro, and White River Junction. You can contact our front desk by dialing 802-722-4575 and pressing ‘0’ to have an application mailed to you. For questions about the program please contact Daniel Quipp at 802-246-3006 or by email at dquipp@sevca.org.

For information about all of SEVCA’s programs and services, and to get help navigating and accessing available resources, visit www.sevca.org/, email sevca@sevca.org, or call 800-464-9951. All of SEVCA’s services, and the vast majority, if not all, of the services SEVCA will refer you to or help you access, are provided free-of-charge to all eligible individuals and households.