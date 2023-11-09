SEVCA board names Josh Davis as executive director

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Board of Directors of Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is pleased to announce that it has hired Josh Davis of Brattleboro to serve as SEVCA’s executive director. Davis has led Groundworks Collaborative as their executive director for the past 11 years, guiding the creation of Groundworks from the merger of The Brattleboro Drop-in Center and Morningside Shelter. He led the agency’s significant growth of staff, programming and people served and the building of a new, energy-efficient, drop-in center on Brattleboro’s South Main Street.

Prior to his time at Groundworks, Davis completed an master’s degree in sustainable development from The School for International Training, and worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Namibia as well as spending time working in Japan and Kosovo.

“In selecting Josh, SEVCA has chosen a team builder and leader from our community who is committed to our mission and will complement the great depth and breadth of the talent, skills, and dedication that is present in abundance at SEVCA in our staff and programs,” said Tom Dougherty, president of SEVCA’s board of directors.

“Throughout my time at Groundworks and as a local resident, I’ve come to know and deeply appreciate the vital role SEVCA plays in our community, both as a critical partner and a provider of services and programs,” said Davis. “I’m thrilled to be joining a terrific team and working together to make real and lasting improvements in the lives of individuals and families across southeastern Vermont.” Davis will begin at SEVCA on Jan. 1, 2024.