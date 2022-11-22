SEVCA assists with heat and utilities

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www. dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.

In addition to heat and utility programs offered by the State of Vermont, SEVCA can help eligible households get a fuel delivery, prevent electric disconnection, and respond to heating emergencies. It’s best to contact SEVCA before you run out of heating fuel. Make a habit of checking your tank once a week and when you get to a quarter full, give us a call.

People who are eligible for fuel assistance are also likely to be eligible for 3SquaresVT, which can help families to put healthy food on the table. SEVCA can provide more information about this program and help you apply. Additional information on SEVCA and the no-cost services and programs we provide to Windham and Windsor County residents is available on our website, www.sevca.org.