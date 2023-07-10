Serious flooding across Vermont causes widespread damage

REGION – Widespread flooding across the region began overnight Monday and continues, with significant damage in Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow, Mount Holly, and other surrounding towns. Many roads have washed out or been flooded, leading to road closures. Among the roads affected are Route 100A in Plymouth, Route 131 from Cavendish to Weathersfield, Route 100 in Londonderry, and Routes 103 and 100 in Ludlow.

Flood shelters have been opened in several locations, including the Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street; Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street; Plymouth Community Shelter, 35 School Drive; and Springfield Recreation Center, 140 Clinton Street.

Please exercise caution, and be patient as road crews work to clear the debris and assess the damage to roads. Be safe if venturing outside. Flood water areas can obscure the extent of road damage and be deeper than they appear.