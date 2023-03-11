TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Janice Z Dog Training LLC, of Townshend, will be hosting an informative Zoom session titled “Separation Anxiety in Dogs” at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, to benefit the Springfield Humane Society.

Does your dog howl, bark, or whimper for a very long time after you leave, have accidents in the house, or destroy furniture and door frames? He may have separation anxiety, a common behavior issue in dogs.

In this 40-minute Zoom session you’ll discover what separation anxiety is — and is not — and the steps you can take to help your dog and get your life back.

100% of the registration fee will go to the Springfield Humane Society. Can’t make it live? The session will be recorded and sent to registrants afterward. Find out more and register at www.janicezdogtraining.com/events.