Senior Solutions provides benefits counseling

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As the Southeastern Vermont Council on Aging, we are dedicated to providing benefits counseling to Vermonters over 60 and those who are disabled. We assist with applications for 3SquaresVT and the new shorter version for people who only have Social Security income. We encourage 3Squares recipients to participate in the Crop Cash program at local farmers markets.

The free Home Meds Program is an amazing program for anyone 60 or older in Windham and Windsor counties. No charge – just call the help Line at 802-885-2669 and request an assessment. Home Meds is a truly lifesaving evaluation of your medications and how they may be interacting in an adverse way, affecting your health. National Council on Aging benefits can help you maximize your budget so just call and ask. The next free Medicare Information session is Sept. 25. Call 802-885-2669 to register.

We are now training additional PEARLS counselors to help with mild depression issues, which many of us are suffering from due to the prolonged pandemic. Give us a call if you want to receive this free training. Also, call us and request a one-on-one consultation with the registered dietician if you are a Meals on Wheels recipient. Our website offers BCTV videos on many topics, plus a long list of associate organizations that help with food insecurity, wellness activities, and more. Go to www.seniorsolutionsvt.org and investigate all the news, resources, and helpful information. See our Facebook and Twitter posts.

Please help us reach more isolated aging Vermonters by volunteering for a few hours a week. Call 802-885-2669 today to become a friendly visitor or a Vet-to-Vet volunteer visitor. We are now in need of extra volunteers in the Brattleboro region.

The Vermont Department of Public Service has a program to extend high-speed internet service beyond the current reach in many of our rural areas. This is the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program. Up to $3,000 will be paid to service providers for you to get connectivity. Call 800-622-4496, write to 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-2601, or email psd.telecom@vermont.gov and get information and an application.