Senior Solutions invites public to nominate Successful Aging candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions is asking for your assistance in the process of looking for nominees for our 24th Annual Successful Aging Award.

The Successful Aging Award recognizes the accomplishments of an older adult who is at least 80 years old and lives in Windham or Windsor County. They must be currently involved in activities that foster a strong community that encompasses and supports all ages. As noted in the nomination form, we are looking for someone who exemplifies an awareness of living a balanced life recognizing their spiritual, health, and social wellbeing.

Nominations should include a brief explanation of why the nominator thinks this person qualifies. Please provide some concrete examples of how this person contributes to their community.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 6, 2021. The award will be presented at our annual meeting Oct. 27, 2021. All nominees and those making nominations will be invited to attend our annual meeting where they will be given special recognition.

Please help us to celebrate successful aging.

For more information, go to www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.