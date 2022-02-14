Senior Solutions, February Column

REGION – Senior Solutions works with senior centers, housing authorities, health care providers, social service agencies, family and community centers, food shelves, community care organizations, utility companies, fraternal organizations, faith-based communities, town boards, veterans’ groups, private businesses, and more. By working together, we can provide the highest quality and broadest spectrum of services to help older Vermonters live their lives in security and dignity.

Whether you have a long-term partnership in mind, an idea for a specific project, are seeking training for your staff on an issue related to supporting seniors, or would like a speaker on a topic of interest, Senior Solutions is eager to lend support. Call Executive Director Mark Boutwell at 802-245-3688 to explore the possibilities.

Let’s hear it for 100% Campaigns! – Senior Solutions partners with local organizations to raise awareness of food and fuel benefit opportunities. These campaigns last a full month and include mailing to residents, informational brochures, and open hours in the community to assist with food benefit applications and fuel assistance mechanisms. Recent campaigns in Putney, Chester, and Andover saw dozens of families assisted to make “Every Resident Food and Fuel Secure!”

How’s your balance? –Two new Tai Chi for Falls Prevention classes have been launched, sponsored by Senior Solutions and free to all 60-and-over adults.

For more information on Tai Chi for Falls Prevention, please call or text Wendi at 802-755-7295, or email her at wgermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org. A full schedule of ongoing classes can also be found at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Help a neighbor and yourself. Become a Senior Companion. – Americorps Seniors through Senior Solutions is looking for individuals 55 years or older to join the Senior Companion Program. Senior Companions should enjoy being with older adults and have several hours a week that they can give to support their neighbors. Companions will receive a small stipend as well as a mileage allowance. They will get support and training and become a part of a wonderful group of volunteers.

Senior Solutions is hiring. – We are looking to add teammates that are committed to our mission. We have opportunities for case managers, a case management supervisor, front desk assistant, and SHIP/HelpLine personnel.

February is Heart Health Month. – This is the time to have a Home Meds evaluation: a free review of all your medications. Everything you take needs to be screened to identify potential harmful interactions with your system. The data is then sent to a pharmacist who will run tests and alert you and your physician if you elect to do so. This is totally free and you do not have to become a Senior Solutions client. Just be 60 or over and live in southeastern Vermont. Call 802-885-2669 (toll free 866-673-8376) to arrange a meeting.

Read all about us! – Senior Solutions now has a monthly newsletter. Go to our website and sign up so you can learn about new projects, programs, benefits updates, and more. These can all be found at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Learn about benefits you may not know you qualify for. – Regional senior centers are hosting Benefits Check Up sessions with Tracy who is our National Council on benefits specialist. You might be surprised how many of us are eligible for ways to boost our budgets.

To book an appointment, contact Tracy at 802-773-7917.