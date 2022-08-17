Second Little Library erected in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – One of the six little libraries auctioned off by the Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) has been erected at 51 Route 106 in North Springfield. The little library, titled “Purple Coneflowers,” was built by Springfield Vermont Rotarian Rod Arnold, designed by local Springfield artist Becky Tucker, and purchased by Primerica Regional Vice President Debbie Cox. Springfield Rotary created this project as a way to support FOSTL and further its goal of increasing literacy in the community. The auction raised close to $2,800 for FOSTL. The Little Library is stocked with books for exchange by the public.