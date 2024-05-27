BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The second annual Pride Whistlestop Tour, organized by Bellows Falls Pride, will begin in St. Albans, Vt., and continue through to Brattleboro on Saturday, June 8. Local communities throughout Vermont and southern New Hampshire will gather at Amtrak train stations to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ+ community as the Vermonter travels south. Station decorations, flag and sign waving, bubbles, music, and invited guests are a few ways to show solidarity and support at each train stop.

In Bellows Falls, arrive downtown at the Flat Iron Cooperative, which is sponsoring a Pride Tea beginning at 10 a.m., before walking down Canal Street to the train station at 11:30 a.m., in advance of the arrival of the Vermonter. Parking is available on Canal Street, and at the train station lot.

The public is welcome to join with local Pride groups to show their support. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Arrive about 30 minutes in advance of the Amtrak train schedule to meet your neighbors.