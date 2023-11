LUDLOW, Vt. – Friends of the Fletcher Memorial Library welcomes everyone to the 2nd annual Community Appreciation Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m. Stop by Fletcher Memorial Library for refreshments, holiday music, and a chance to enjoy the library with your friends and neighbors. Santa will join us at 4:30 p.m. to gift each child a book. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow. Please call 802-228-8921 if you have questions.