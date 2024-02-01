Seasonal day camps at The Nature Museum

GRAFTON, Vt. – How can snow keep you warm? What causes sap to flow in maple trees? What is a macroinvertebrate? Learn all about nature with The Nature Museum’s day camps for kids aged 4-11, offering activities designed to educate campers about our regional ecology while providing plenty of outdoor free play, exploration, and hands-on learning.

These all-day camps take place outside The Nature Museum and surrounding local habitats, utilizing the meadow and garden with native plantings, the newly developed pond, and the Magic Forest Natural Playscape. Each day or week features a unique theme, from exploring “Snowflake Science” in February, to “Wilderness Trekking” in August.

The winter camps take place over February break (Feb. 20-22), the spring camps over April break (April 23-25) and the summer camps run for five weeks between June and August.

“We’re thrilled to offer these camps again this year. Being outside for long periods provides ample opportunities for observation and learning,” says environmental educator Sam McGonigle. “These sessions help deepen the appreciation for our wild neighbors, while providing lots of outdoor exercise and community-building activities. Our campers build connections with each other and with the natural world through play, exploratory learning, and creative exercises that enrich their experiences outdoors.”

Registration is open for the winter and spring camps, and the summer camp registration opens on Feb. 1. To learn more about ages, dates, and program details, visit www.nature-museum.org.